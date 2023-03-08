Milan: between Tottenham and Saint-Maximin

Il Milan which will be presented this evening in the presence of Tottenham he recovered Olivier Giroud who after the feverish attack seemed in doubt for the match that could be worth a season. The Rossoneri arrived at London with the advantage of the goal of the first leg, but the Spurs Of Antonio Conte they will sell their skin dearly, because even for Conte the match could be the resolver for the Londoners’ season.

Amidst tensions and expectations, the Rossoneri management awaits the signing of Rafael Leão who should put his contract extension on paper, expiring in 2024. In this case, more than ever, the conditional is mandatory, above all because the Portuguese hesitates in front of an offer of 7 million annuallydigit beyond which the Milan he is no longer willing to push himself. And if the alternative is the forward of the Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin the fans are not sleeping peacefully, although there are those who argue that Stephen Pioli can enhance any type of player. Situation in stalemate, with the permanence of the Portuguese which could depend on his qualification for the next one Champions League.

Inter: revolution on wingers Dalot…

L’Inter start building the team of the future and start from the wingers. Robin Gosens it is slowly returning to normal and with a little more detail it could break the delay and undermine some more torment in the head of II’m sorrythe ownership of the German also and inevitably passes from the transfer market.

Se Denzel Dumfries seems to be the next one at the top of the transferable list, he will only leave if the fateful 50 million is paid into Inter’s coffers, a figure that theInter will keep for the budget. Some of that money will almost certainly be reinvested to compensate for the Dutchman’s departure, the Canadian Tajon BuchananMore of the Used the former AC Milan player costs around 18 million Diogo Dalot it could instead arrive at a more favorable price considering that it is no longer part of the plans of the Manchester United.

The after Szczesny is called Carnesecchi

The Juventus collects the blow and after the defeat remedied in the house of Roma also think about the future with the transfer market always in the foreground. If the farewell of Wojciech Szczesny seems by now announced, the Old Lady winks at Marco Carnesecchiclass 2000 fullback who plays for Cremonabut owned byAtalanta.

The bianconeri could decide to speak directly with the Bergamo players to bring the goalkeeper to that goal Torino. L’Atalanta will listen to Juve’s proposal and make the necessary assessments, the contract of Szczesny will expire in 2024 and the club wouldn’t want to lose him on a free transfer, which is why a sale would be considered in the next summer transfer market, the arrival of Meatballs it would therefore be scheduled as early as June 2023.

Father Bellingham in a London hotel

Jude Bellingham in the summer should almost certainly leave the Borussia Dortmund to go elsewhere. For the English player who plays in the Bundesliga, as always there are admirers in the Premier League, but watch out for the court Real Madrid. As reported by Footmercato.netbefore the challenge of Champions League Between Chelsea e Borussia Dortmundthe manager of the Spanish club, Juni Caulkhe allegedly met the player’s father in a hotel London. Carlo Ancelotti’s team seems to be serious.

The salary cap has been exceeded

John Laportapresident of the Barcelonaduring a speech at the Equestrian Circletouched on various topics, also and above all speaking of the club’s next signings: “We’ve gone over the salary cap and this it makes everything very difficult, but when I feel we can’t buy players… Surely a striker can come, but someone will have to leave. We also have players from the youth academy who will make it to the first team and Xavi needs to promote them. Having an extra striker would be fine, but financially we don’t have unlimited resources like a club state. You have to be careful“.