Confession of a student about the massacre at Vladislav Ribnikar school | Info

One student revealed in his confession what was going through his mind when the shooting started in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, when a boy (13) killed nine people, eight students and a school guard.

“I was sitting in the classroom, shortly before the end of the lesson, I heard a shot, I didn’t know what was happening, but I thought they were firecrackers. Then I heard another, then another. We all looked at each other frantically, the teacher got scared, and then we heard several more shots and children screaming. Everyone was screaming, I was scared because my younger sister also goes to this school, I ran down the hall, I thought something had happened to her. When I found my younger sister I calmed down and I sat with her in the classroom, we were hidden in the corner until her teacher told us to run“, said the student of “Vladislav Ribnikar” Primary School.

As a reminder, the parents and representatives of the classes attended by the children who were killed in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School proposed seven demands on Wednesday, May 10. The President of the Council of Parents, Igor Đorđević, presented these demands at a press conference, and today a meeting was held in the Government of Serbia between representatives of the Council of Parents and the Council for the Prevention of Peer Violence, which the Government of Serbia formed today. According to Đorđević, the Government of Serbia has promised to fulfill all demands.

Requests of the Parents’ Council of “Vladislav Ribnikar” Primary School

Igor Đorđević, President of the Council of Parents of “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School announced at a media conference on Wednesday, May 10, seven proposals from the representatives of the department where the children who were killed went. This department was the most affected by the tragedy that happened on Wednesday, May 3, and the Parents’ Council made seven proposals that will help students, parents and school employees. According to him, the Parents’ Council also has the support of school representatives. The teachers will judge whether to enter the classrooms or stay in the school yard.

We demand a reconstruction of the events and an explanation of how it happened and how the investigation is going and at what stage it is. We ask that the parents be professionally explained what will happen to the boy, because the children fear that he will be at large. A team of psychologists and psychiatrists who will regularly work with the children of class VII-2 without the participation of the school psychologist in order to ensure impartiality. If it is decided to continue the school year for the children of class VII-2, a way must be found so that they do not enter the main entrance and have classes in one of the classrooms at the small entrance. We propose a complete renovation of the school by September. We provide complete support to the teaching staff. We demand that the responsibility of the people who published the list of children’s names that went around the world as well as pictures of parents and children be determined and that they be sanctioned..

