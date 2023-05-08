Confessions of 2 boys who witnessed the massacre at Vladislav Ribnikar school | Info

The boys who witnessed the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School said that they are not ready to return to classes at the school where a terrible massacre took place when the guard and eight students were killed.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

“They told us that we should come back on Wednesday and let everything be as it was. I don’t know how we will be able to do that, the more time passes the worse it gets because we realize what happened to all our friends. We don’t even know about some of them yet will he stay alive, will he play football with us, sit“, says one boy, while another continues: “Where do we go back? Half of our class is gone because he killed or injured them, and half of the parents want to withdraw from school. Do we need five in the classroom? When I went back to school that evening to light a candle for my friends, my friend and uncle Dragan, and when I saw the school steps I felt sick, now I don’t know what will happen when we go again and see that none of them are there“.

Another boy adds that all the girls in his class are “broken”. All of them were inseparable according to his words and held together as one. “We usually all hung out together because we had some common interests, but as girls, they were all together non-stop. They were never separated, and now ten of them are gone, one is in a serious condition, and another is in the hospital. Somehow we ran away in a moment, but they were killed. Two others jumped through the scene, I through the door, and into a bar here, it was up to everyone how they succeeded, but they thought they could stop him and he killed them!“, he concludes.

As a reminder, the suspected student (13) came to “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School on Wednesday, May 3, armed with two pistols and fired 57 shots. He also had four Molotov cocktails in his backpack. He killed the guard and eight children. After that, he called the police himself and waited for them in the schoolyard.

