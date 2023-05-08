The integrated contract goes deserted, for the new gym exploratory notice for the market survey

The exploratory notice for the market survey aimed at the joint assignment of the executive planning and the execution of the works for the construction of the new gym at the Cittadella dello Sport is online on the website of the Municipality of Santarcangelo. In recent days, in fact, the deadlines for the presentation of proposals for the integrated tender have expired – tender published as per the time schedule in March – concluded without any offers being received: therefore, as required by law, the municipal administration now gives the start of a market survey to entrust the planning and implementation of the intervention through a negotiated procedure.

Through this new notice, the Municipality will invite a maximum of thirty economic operators who have expressed their interest in the contract and who meet the requirements established by law to submit an offer: the works will then be awarded according to the offer criterion economically more advantageous.

The new gymnasium that will be built in the Cittadella dello Sport in via della Resistenza will be a structure at the service of the sports clubs and families of Santarcangelo, with two blocks destined for services (changing rooms, infirmary, facilities, offices and management rooms) and gymnasium, with a regulation-size volleyball field also available for other sports and stands for about a hundred spectators, on an area of ​​24 meters by 14 (larger than the gym of the Saffi branch of the Franchini middle school).

The structure created will be at the forefront from an energy point of view and neutral in terms of environmental impact: the buildings, in fact, will be Nzeb (Nearly Zero Energy Building) or with consumption close to zero, which will also allow for considerable management savings. Soil consumption will also be eliminated, as envisaged by the Pnrr: in fact, to compensate for the construction of the new structure, the area between the new structure and the SGR shovel will be de-waterproofed.

The new gym will be located behind the camper area and the pala Sgr, in the space previously occupied by the baseball field. To reach it, an access will be created from via della Resistenza, as well as improving the viability inside the Cittadella dello Sport with direct communication routes with the other structures present. On this occasion, 60 new parking spaces will also be created, serving not only the new gym but the entire sports area.

In the meantime, to complete the relocation of the throwing area used by Athletics Rimini Nord necessary for the construction of the new structure, in recent days the municipal council has approved the technical and economic feasibility project, for a total expenditure of 185 thousand euros . The project envisages the movement of the equipment necessary for the throwing disciplines (shot put, discus, hammer and javelin) from the current location – east of the football fields, near via Achille Grandi – to the new location, south of the fields with access from Via Trasversale Marecchia.

During the intervention, the old platforms used for the various disciplines will be demolished, which will be built in the new launch area together with the fence and access gates, leveling of the land also for the correct regulation of rainwater, connection of electricity supplies and water.







