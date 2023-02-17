Home World Confused Cyrillic and Latin in Puzzle | Magazine
New error in the TV Puzzle quiz – the abbreviation was written incorrectly on the screen, the Cyrillic and Latin letters were mixed up

Source: Twitter/@donjovranjac

The blue and red contestants were asked the question “What is the famous American band, abbreviated PHCPreleased even two new studio albums in 2022?”.

Some of you probably recognized the abbreviation used by the band Red Hot Chilli Peppers, but the letters in the abbreviation are written a little in Cyrillic, a little in Latin, so the presenter used the abbreviation, which should be written RHČP, because of the rest of the question, which is written in Cyrillic , simply read RNSR.

This spelling mistake didn’t confuse the contestants, but a video was posted on Twitter that highlighted how the host read the band’s name:

(WORLD)

