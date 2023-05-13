Serie A, Lazio-Lecce 2-2 The biancocelesti grab the equalizer in added time

LAZIO-LECCE 2-2 THE breaking latest news

It was essential for Lazio to win the insidious home match against Lecce, the fourth last match of the season. With the Salentines still in the running for salvation, however, Maurizio Sarri’s band did their duty halfway through, indeed for a long time fearing losing and drawing 2-2 at the Olimpico only in extremis, after Lecce had tasted the enterprise good for salvation.

As the biancocelesti now have to fear overtaking by Inter, dangerously close to the capitolini (65 points to 63). The fight for the Champions League is a war with no holds barred, and after Lazio lost second place in the standings to Juventus with three defeats in four games, fears of a debacle had crept into many fans.

Debacle that will be avoided only with a change of course: in the next outings (Udinese, Cremonese and Empoli, all affordable) Lazio are not allowed any missteps, also because in the event of fourth place on equal points with Inter, Lazio would be disadvantaged on goal difference (while with Milan the biancocelesti I’m ahead).

For Lecce, on the other hand, it is a useful point in terms of salvation, the regret of the possible victory remains which would have represented a real leap forward to stay in Serie A. In the minutes preceding what may be among the last for Sergej Milinkovic at the Olimpico (his contract expires in 2024, he will not renew and will leave this summer ), the fans sing ‘Sergio, Sergio’: he thanks him, at the end of the game he will also sign the equalizer.

Lazio immediately start very strong, pressing high without the ball and playing with two touches in the offensive phase. Maresca doesn’t spare his cards: Lazzari and Banda get yellow cards, then the first episode to turn the match is spoiled by Strefezza: the native kicks out a penalty that Blin had won for a foul by Hysaj in the box. Football is a cruel sport, and often after a missed goal, a goal is conceded: Immobile receives the ball on the counterattack on the left and pierces Flacone with his left foot, breaking a goal fast at the Olimpico that had lasted for eight months exactly (last goal on 11 September against Verona).

Woe, however, to give up Lecce, who are alive and equalize with Oudin’s diagonal shot from outside the area just before the break, on an assist from Gendrey; time six minutes into the second half, and Oudin doubles up, this time assisted by Strefezza, freezing Lazio. Sarri shakes the maneuver by inserting Luca Pellegrini (the most enterprising) and Pedro: first the final assault on Falcone’s goal seems destined to fail (also thanks to Pedro’s post in the 92nd minute), then Milinkovic heads in the 95th minute to avoid defeat. But this draw is a half knockout.

