Constance Marten, 35, heir to a noble family linked to royalty, disappeared on January 5, along with 48-year-old Mark Gordon, a man who served twenty years in prison in America for rape and violence. With them was their newborn baby. Their car was found burnt out by the side of a road in northern England. The story is causing a stir in Great Britain, above all because the appeals of the father and the police have been going on for days on TV and in the newspapers.

How did Marten, ask Her Majesty’s subjects, whose father was a page to Elizabeth II, and whose beauty was celebrated in high society circles, to end up so low? According to reports, in fact, the last months of the couple would have been quite daring. Not only that, but how did he escape with a man who, after burglarizing and raping a woman as a teenager, spent 20 years imprisoned in Florida before being deported to Britain?

The two had been kicked out of their flat in East London last August, accused of not paying the rent and of causing damage: since then they seem to have lived moving from city to city and sleeping in bed & breakfasts. But since January 5 they have vanished into thin air: it seems that the young woman also gave birth to a child, perhaps in that same car which was later burned and which had been purchased shortly before her by paying in cash. For now, the police have no leads.