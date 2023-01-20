Along with three dancers, Shakira dances and sings the song addressed to her ex-partner.

The Colombian singer Shakira has achieved more than 80 million views on TikTok with a video in which she imitates a choreography that the group Bella Dose released a few days ago for her song with Bizarrap, “BZRP Music Session #53”.

Along with three dancers, Shakira dances and sings the song addressed to her ex-partner, the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, in a 15-second video that she accompanies with a text message: “I love your creations, I found this one by Bella Dose and I had to try it,” he says.

Bella Dose is a band born in 2017 and made up of Brianna Leah, Jenni Hernandez, Melany Rivera and Thais Rodriguez, four young people with roots from Cuba, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Chile.

From the Dominican Republic, where they are promoting their latest work, they have thanked Shakira and her followers through their social networks for “all the love” that is coming to them for the choice of their choreography by the Colombian singer.

EFE

