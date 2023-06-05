Home » CONTINENTAL New mobile app for TireTech fleets launched – News
Continental launches new TireTech mobile app to help fleet operators, dealers and service technicians maximize the safety and efficiency of their commercial and agricultural vehicle tyres. This innovative platform provides quick and easy access to up-to-date information on Continental’s entire range of tires and services. Available in multiple languages, it is free to download on iOS and Android and easily configured to meet the needs of each individual user.

Many features offered by Continental TireTech, including the Pressure-Load Calculator, an integrated pressure-load calculator, which helps users identify the most suitable pressure for each tire based on the vehicle’s axle load and product dimensions choice. The app allows access, even in offline mode, to the database of technical data on tires and the library of support images, and allows users to directly contact the Continental technical assistance team in case of need. The Continental TireTech app is an expression of Continental’s holistic Lowest Overall Driving Costs approach: thanks to the correct pressure that helps reduce rolling resistance, in fact, it increases fleet efficiency, reduces tire operating costs and significantly decreases polluting emissions.

