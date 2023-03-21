Deputies in the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska ended today’s session, which will continue tomorrow with a discussion on the Draft Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska.

Deputies will consider the Draft Law on Amendments to the Law on Execution of Criminal and Misdemeanor Sanctions of the Republic of Srpska.

Notification of some phenomena of interest for the realization of constitutionality and legality will be considered.

The session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska will resume at 10:00 a.m.

