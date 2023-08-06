Home » Continued Blackouts Plague José Martí International Airport in Havana, Disrupting Travelers
Title: José Martí International Airport of Havana Faces Another Blackout, Disrupting Traveler Services

Subtitle: Cuba’s energy crisis affects key infrastructures, endangering travelers

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

The “José Martí” International Airport of Havana experienced yet another blackout, causing widespread disruption to terminal services and inconveniencing travelers. Baggage carousels came to a halt, information screens went black, and the frustration was palpable among passengers.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at Cuba’s main airport. In October 2022, a similar blackout resulted in flight cancellations and forced travelers to find accommodation in hotels. However, the Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services SA (ECASA) has not yet released an official statement regarding this recent incident on its social media channels.

It is worth noting that Cuba is currently grappling with a severe energy crisis, leading to power cuts and service disruptions in various sectors, including airports. The country’s national electric power system (SEN) is visibly deteriorated, affecting the reliability of crucial infrastructures like airports.

Furthermore, travelers face additional risks while navigating the dark roads connecting the airport with the capital. In June, a private taxi driver reported an attempted assault as he left the airport. Other cases of scams and lost luggage have also been reported in the past. These incidents underscore the urgency of addressing the deteriorating state of the national electric power system (SEN).

Despite the lack of specific details about the causes of the latest blackout at the airport, it is expected that the authorities will take swift action to resolve the situation. Travelers are eagerly awaiting measures to improve the reliability and safety of services provided at the airport.

In conclusion, the recurring blackouts at the José Martí International Airport highlight the pressing need for Cuba to address its energy crisis and ensure a more dependable experience for passengers.

