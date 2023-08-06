Two Orlando Police Officers Seriously Injured in Shooting; Suspect Killed by Law Enforcement at Miami Hotel

Suspect Involved in Shooting of Orlando Police Officers Killed by Law Enforcement in Nearby Hotel

MIAMI – A suspect accused of shooting two Orlando police officers during a traffic intervention, leaving them seriously injured, was killed by law enforcement officials after a pursuit that ended at a hotel in the city where the Disney parks are located, authorities reported.

Identified as Daton Shimondrea Viel, aged 28, the suspect was located in a hotel near the Universal Studios tourist area. According to the press conference held by Eric Smith, head of the local institution, a SWAT team from the Orlando Police Department (OPD) fatally shot Viel last Saturday.

Authorities revealed that the suspect barricaded himself inside the Holiday Inn hotel on Caravan Court, near the Universal Orlando complex. Viel began shooting at the SWAT team members, and in response, the team opened fire, resulting in his demise.

Initial reports highlight that the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) had been searching for Viel in connection with a homicide that occurred in that county. When the suspect was stopped in traffic, one of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire on the officers, stole another vehicle, and initiated a high-speed chase, informed Chief Smith.

The injured officers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently listed in critical condition, according to local media outlet Spectrum News 13.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer took to social media to express his support for the officers and their families. “Our police officers risk their lives every day to keep our community safe. Two @OrlandoPolice were shot last night during a proactive stop doing just that. I visited the officers and their families this morning and shared the support of our community,” Mayor Dyer wrote on the X social network, formerly Twitter.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, along with the First Lady Casey DeSantis, also expressed their concerns for the injured officers on the same platform, stating that they are “praying” for their recovery.

According to authorities, the second suspect in the vehicle was not directly involved in the shooting of the officers.

While Chief Smith did not release the names of the injured officers, he did confirm that they are currently in critical condition but are showing signs of improvement.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Orlando community, as residents and law enforcement partners rally behind the injured officers. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain more details about the events leading up to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

