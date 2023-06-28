The China Elderly Living and Health Care Forum was held in Daqing. 28 living and health care institutions in the province established a consortium, and 13 cities (prefectures) reached cooperation with 126 cities across the country.

28 residential and health care institutions in the province have established a consortium, and 13 cities (prefectures) have reached cooperation with 126 cities across the country

June 28, 2023 10:40:45

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Yang Guihua

News from our newspaper on the 27th (Reporter Yang Guihua) On the 27th, the “China Elderly Living and Health Care Forum and the 2023 Swan Care Economic Corridor City Cooperation Mechanism Annual Conference” was held in Daqing, the city of hundreds of lakes. Vice Governor Yu Jian attended the meeting and made a keynote presentation.

The conference was jointly sponsored by the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs, the China Tourism Research Institute, and the Daqing Municipal Government. Leading companies in the health care industry, well-known experts and scholars in the field of health care, and offline and cloud representatives from top domestic scientific research institutions from all over the country focused on “living and living” With the theme of “Healthy and Happy Enjoyment of Longjiang”, we will jointly explore new areas of the silver-haired economy, open up a new track for the sojourn and health care industry, and build a new pattern of cooperation and win-win.

At the meeting, the signing ceremony of “traveling from south to north, from winter to summer” was held. The China Association of Social Welfare and Senior Service signed a framework cooperation agreement with the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs, and awarded the “National Senior Service Talent Training (Heilongjiang) Base” in our province.

28 residential health care institutions in the province have established Heilongjiang high-end residential health care institutions with the concept of “building a group for development, creating a brand with integrity, and winning the future through cooperation” and with the strategic goal of “sharing, co-creation, win-win, and symbiosis” to sign a partnership agreement.

The online and offline signing ceremony of “Hundred Cities Linked Travel, Housing, Health Care” was held. 13 cities (prefectures) in the province and 126 cities across the country reached cooperation intentions for travel, residence, health care linkage, and signed on-site and online contracts.

In the subsequent roundtable dialogue, the participating experts focused on the themes of “residence environment innovation combining medical care and health care” and “full life cycle residence health care product system” to discuss in depth the development path of Heilongjiang’s elderly care service industry.

In the afternoon, the 2023 Swan Yiyang Economic Corridor City Cooperation Mechanism Annual Meeting was held. The Provincial Department of Civil Affairs actively builds bridges for deepening exchanges and cooperation between financial institutions stationed in the province and high-end travel and health care institutions.

At the annual meeting, the exhibition of products suitable for aging in Longjiang, the exhibition of healthy food for the elderly and the exhibition of the first batch of living and health care demonstration bases in the province have attracted much attention.

