Convicted athlete who killed Tina Tintor in America | Info

Former NFL star Henry Rags III was sentenced today for causing a horrific car accident in Las Vegas that killed Serbian woman Tina Tintor and her dog Max.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/Compton 187/Facebook/printscreen/Tina Tintor/Profimedia

Former NFL star Henry Rags III was sentenced today for causing a horrific car accident in Las Vegasin which they died Serbian Tina Tintor and her dog Max. According to a plea agreement with the Clark County District Attorney’s office, Rags agreed to serve 10 years in prison, with parole after three years.

Rags (24) previously admitted that on November 2, 2021, he was behind the wheel of his Corvette and driving 250 km/hwhen knocked into the car in which Tina and Maks were. Her car caught fire and she and the dog burned to death. On that occasion, Rags injured himself and his girlfriend who was in the car with him.

Rags previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled or prohibited substance resulting in death and misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter during previous court appearances in Las Vegas. The terrible death that befell Tina, who was burned alive trapped in her car after the crash, deeply shook the people who knew her, as well as other citizens of Las Vegas.

To remind you, Tina’s car caught fire after the collision, and she was stuck in it with her dog Max. The scene was terrible, the girl was screaming in the flames, and no one could help her. After his arrest, Rags posted bail and was placed under house arrest.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:04 Serious traffic accident on the bridge, on the road Bački Petrovac – Gložan Source: Instagram/192_rs

Source: Instagram/192_rs

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

