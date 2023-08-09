Home » 13-year-old becomes the youngest professional player in the USA
Sports

13-year-old becomes the youngest professional player in the USA

by admin
At the age of just 13, Da’vian Kimbrough received a professional contract with soccer club Sacramento Republic FC. According to the club from the second division of the United Soccer League, the striker is the youngest athlete in the history of the major American professional leagues.

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Kimbrough, who was born on February 18, 2010 and previously played in the club’s youth academy, could make his debut against Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday. Sacramento did not provide any details on the contract at the presentation on Tuesday. “Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC has only just begun. He’s a remarkable talent who’s committed to his dream of becoming a top player,” said club boss Todd Dunivant.

goal after goal

Kimbrough came to Sacramento in 2021 as an 11-year-old, but played one age group higher. In his debut season, he scored 27 goals in 31 games and led the U13 team to 27 straight wins.

Most recently, the attacker left his mark in the U14 and U15. In two seasons in the Next division of Major League Soccer (MLS), he scored 61 goals in 81 games. Maximo Carrizo of New York City FC was considered the youngest professional athlete before Kimbrough, who will wear the number 14 shirt in the pros. The footballer from Argentina signed a professional contract with the US club in February 2022 at the age of 14.

See also  DELLORTO reconfirms itself as sleeve sponsor of AC Monza – Sport Marketing News

