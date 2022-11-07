© Reuters COP27 summit on Monday: Sunak pledges to accelerate UK renewables plan



Financial Associated Press, November 7th (Editor Zhou Ziyi)British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will speak at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt on Monday (7th) and urge world leaders to fulfill their commitments to combat global warming.

At noon on November 6, local time, the twenty-seventh Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) kicked off in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. More than 40,000 representatives from more than 190 countries attended the meeting. attend this meeting.

From this week together, more than 100 leaders will speak at the event.

Leaders who attended and spoke at the meeting on Monday included leaders from oil-producing powerhouses Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the new British Prime Minister Sunak, the new Italian Prime Minister Meloni, and leaders from low- and middle-income countries such as Niger and Palau. people.

Accelerate the energy transition

In his speech on Monday, Sunak pledged to speed up Britain’s transition to renewable energy, according to a government statement.

“We need a further and faster transition to renewable energy and I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this global movement,” Sunak said in a statement from his office.

It is reported that Sunak will also participate in energy security, green technology and environmental protection conferences, and chair related discussions on forests and nature.

The UK hosts the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021. At the last summit, countries committed to a goal of “limiting the rise in global average temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels”, and host Britain also brokered a wide-ranging climate agreement, most of which is not yet available. get implemented.

This time around, Sunak will urge leaders to make good on promises they made last year, according to excerpts released in advance by the Prime Minister’s Office.

It is worth mentioning that after taking office at the end of last month, Sunak said that he needed to formulate a plan to solve the domestic economic problems in the United Kingdom and was unable to participate in the COP27 summit. This statement has attracted criticism from many political opponents and activists.

Subsequently, Sunak changed the above decision on the evening of last Wednesday (2nd), saying that he would participate in the COP27 climate negotiation meeting.

“A breaking latest news of Climate Chaos”

But as things stand, countries have little hope of meeting their climate commitments.

According to a report by the United Nations Environment Programme at the end of October, the current climate policies of various governments make the global average temperature rise this century likely to reach 2.8 degrees Celsius. Governments’ commitment to climate change is “woefully inadequate” and the planet is heading for a “climate catastrophe”.

An interim report released by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization on the 6th of this month showed that the rate of sea level rise has doubled since 1993.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report as “a breaking latest news of climate chaos”. He also urged governments to reach credible climate action at COP27.