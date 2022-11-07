The jade bi is cold and cool and hides the color of flame, and the soldiers still remember the bones. The new season of “Jian Wang 3 Origins” “Jianhu Shrine” is open to the public, and the parallel world will start shockingly on November 24! The season acceleration event is coming, and the reward is doubled to help the hero improve.New Rift[剑湖宫]The leader’s information is exposed, and the 10-player normal mode is open to the body suit, waiting for the chivalrous person to explore in depth.The third phase of player planning activities in Wuxia Town[阵营3V2争霸赛]It will be online from November 7th, and the fierce battle of attack and defense is imminent! For more revelations, see the detailed explanation.

Step like the wind to the new banquet, the old pages want to turn

Martial arts town released important announcement, new season[剑湖神宫]It will be officially launched on November 24th!

Season Acceleration Event is on! From 7:00 on November 7th to 7:00 on November 24th, during the event period, chivalrous warriors will complete bounty tasks/faction daily routines to obtain double chivalry points/prestige/war rank points, and chivalrous warriors will have the first five games per week The famous sword coins won by the victory of the famous sword conference are doubled, and the 80-level team secret realm boss will add additional equipment drops!

Faction 3V2 battle for hegemony and defense

The spear is extremely sharp, the shield is as solid as a rock, and the collision sparks splash.The third phase of player planning activities in Wuxia Town[阵营3V2争霸赛]It will be held at 20:30 every night from November 7th to 9th, and the passionate competition is not to be missed! Those who rank at the top will be rewarded with permanent rare butterfly back hangings, massive treasures and travel orders. Thanks to the players who planned and hosted this event, welcome more chivalrous warriors to join the co-builders, use their brains, and create more fun activities together.

The leader’s intelligence reveals the secret of Jianhu’s lost track

The Hunyuan Deep Valley at the foot of Wuliang Mountain was originally an excellent place for cultivation. It was named “Jianhu” because masters who failed to practice often lost their magic weapons here. Later, Assassin sent Fufeng to build this place into the home of the Red Clothes Sect in Nanzhao. Division.At that time, the three villains defected from the valley, and the people from the Gumeng came after them, but they saw that there were traitors and evil spirits hidden in the Jianhu Palace. Team Rift[剑湖宫]The boss information and key points of the mechanism.

10 player normal mode[剑湖宫]The body suit will be launched on November 7th, welcome to experience the knights, more suggestions can be clicked in the game[Shift+H]feedback.

“Jianwang 3 Origins” “Bashu Fengyun” hot public beta, free to play! “Sword Lake Shrine” public test file, the new content of the parallel world will be launched soon! The mass information of the new season is gradually exposed, and the fun activities in the martial arts town will add to the fun. Welcome all the chivalrous men to revisit the old place, return to the place where the dream began, and pursue the love of the rivers and lakes of the past!

Client download address: https://jx3yq.xoyo.com/index/#/download

