The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, one of Denmark’s landmarks, has been vandalized with a Russian flag painted on its base.

The colors of the red, white and blue banner were painted on the base of the statue last night. the police would be looking for “traces” that can trace back to the perpetrators. In addition to the act of vandalism, the meaning of the gesture remains, which is why an investigation has been opened to trace the perpetrators of this raid which underpins support for Russia against Ukraine. The photos of the smeared little mermaid went around the world. It is not the first time that the work, inspired by a character from the 1837 fairy tale of the same name by the Danish author Andersen, sculpted by Edvard Eriksen (a work weighing 175 kg), has been vandalised.

The mermaid’s head had been stolen in 1964 and her arm severed in 1984. In 1998, vandals removed her head again, but it was later returned, before the statue was blown up in 2003. The last “attack” in 2020, with the incomprehensible writing “racist fish”.

