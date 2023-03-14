Home World Copy of Navalny’s cell installed in front of the Louvre in Paris – Corriere TV
Copy of Navalny’s cell installed in front of the Louvre in Paris – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Supporters of Alexey Navalny have installed a replica of the cell in which the leader of the Russian opposition is being held in the square near the Louvre museum in Paris. The initiative to draw attention to the difficult situation in which Navalny finds himself, sentenced on March 22 last year to 9 years in prison under a strict regime in a penal colony. Previously, the cell replica was exhibited in Berlin. After Paris, the installation will be exhibited in other European cities. (LaPresse)

March 14, 2023 – Updated March 14, 2023, 7:21 pm

