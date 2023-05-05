Home » Coronation of King Charles, all eyes on Harry – Corriere TV
The prince has been invited to the ceremony but will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan

Harry invited to the King’s coronation. Without Meghan, with the royal family against whom he has lashed out in recent months. A coronation which is also an occasion for mending the family, or at least for relaxation. And for Camilla who will be escorted by her sister Annabelle Elliot, to introduce her family. (Enrica Roddolo and Valentina Baldisserri)

