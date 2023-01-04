Home World Coronavirus in China: Can travel restrictions prevent the spread of the virus? – BBC News Chinese
Coronavirus in China: Can travel restrictions prevent the spread of the virus?

Coronavirus in China: Can travel restrictions prevent the spread of the virus?
After Beijing announced the end of the new crown “clearing” policy, some countries have launched epidemic prevention measures for inbound tourists from China, including testing and isolation.

China announced that it will begin to relax border control measures from January 8. This is the first time since March 2020 that mainland China has opened its borders to allow Chinese citizens to travel abroad.

Since China relaxed the epidemic prevention policy, the new crown epidemic has broken out like a tsunami. Countries such as Canada, the United States, France, Spain and the United Kingdom have adopted restrictive measures for Chinese inbound passengers to present negative nucleic acid results upon arrival or to quarantine positive passengers.

Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference on January 3: “Some countries adopt entry restriction measures that only target China. There is no scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable.”

