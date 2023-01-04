Modular Gear Project, a functional fashion brand deeply influenced by military, mountaineering and commuting equipment, officially released a unisex capsule series named “#004 CAPSL-DTCH” in the winter of 2022.

The unisex collection is made of SOLOTEX® x ECOPET® fabric made from recycled plastic waste, and aims to explore the concept of DTCH (Detach), extending clothing in a modular form, and is produced by “JK22-L-IN-DTCH / 2-PI PUFFER JACKET” is the leader of the long down jacket. Not only is it equipped with three-dimensional pockets on the chest, but the hem and sleeves are also detachable. Practical, functional, and even compatible with its old and new collections to create a variety of looks.

Modular Gear Project “#004 CAPSL-DTCH” capsule series products are now on sale on the brand’s official website, interested readers may wish to buy.