“Cosplay on Ice” returns on December 28th in Monfalcone

“Cosplay on Ice” returns to Monfalcone, a cosplay event with fun and ice skating. A day dedicated to aggregation between enthusiasts awaiting the arrival of 2024, thanks to the enthusiasm of the Bazinga Eventi APS Association which will also enthuse all participants this year.

The Bazinga Eventi APS association of Monfalcone has celebrated one year, a wonderful journey in harmony and serenity with many events under their belt even if they were just born. The group has known and interacted together for almost ten years, having already held and organized many events under the name of Cosplay Senza Età.

This year they have had nothing but success bringing cosplay to various municipalities, also collaborating with other groups and associations. But it doesn’t end there for this year, in fact, they have just participated on 17 December in Udine in a charity event organized by the “Il Paese di Lilliput” Association in Udine and in the afternoon in Gorizia for the Pro Loco Goriziana with a rally cosplay with Photoset where they brought a magnificent Santa Claus, face painting and much more with lots of public participation.

They will conclude the year in Monfalcone with the ice rally on December 28th in the magnificent setting of the illuminated and newly renovated Monfalcone square. Together with them there will be the Expecto Patronum groups for Harry Potter themed magic lessons and the StarWars Clan Trieste group for Star Wars themed padawan lessons, so even those who don’t skate have activities, furthermore, there will be a competition for the best outfit .

Entry to the ice rink with skate rental for cosplayers will be free with pre-registration and prizes will be awarded for the best male and female Christmas outfit. During the afternoon the association will make some previews for the 2024 events.

The link for registrations for both skater cosplayers and non-skater cosplayers who want to participate in the competition is Bazinga Eventi awaits this day to wish everyone a magnificent 2024 full of events.

