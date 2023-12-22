Home » Why more and more foreigners are buying houses there
Business

Why more and more foreigners are buying houses there

by admin
Why more and more foreigners are buying houses there

24-year-old Coline, for example, bought her dream Kominka from her desk in her native France. A year and a half ago, a local agent helped her get a traditional country house in Uda, near the former imperial city of Nara. She paid the equivalent of 37,000 euros for the property including all additional costs. It took several months before she was finally able to see the house in person. The photographer studied in Japan for a year and then worked there again as an intern. “Ever since then, I knew I wanted to live in the countryside in Japan,” she says on Instagram.

Read more about the Asian country in our “Learn from Japan” series

So far, the majority of Akiya are not for sale; many owners let them fall into disrepair. But in the new year, the supply of such houses is likely to increase significantly, creating new and interesting purchasing opportunities for a Kominka. A change in the law came into force in mid-December. Now the annual real estate tax increases three to six times when owners allow their vacant buildings to fall into disrepair. Many will therefore try to get rid of their old item cheaply instead of paying the penalty tax.

See also  Usa, the job market is running: in May 339,000 more jobs. The Stock Exchanges are confirmed on the rise

You may also like

CITIC Construction Investment: Recommended to pay attention to...

Mexican Peso Gains Momentum Amid Fed vs Banxico...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Support the...

Why Are Most Trustly Casinos Successful In Their...

The Soaring Sales of SUVs in Ecuador: Dominating...

Conte: “Giorgia has put a noose around Italy’s...

PICC Life Insurance will face the long years...

Christmas business – mountain railways are optimistic about...

Costa Rica-El Salvador International Bus Used for Drug...

Weak session in Piazza Affari (-0.3%), Erg in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy