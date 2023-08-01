Costa Rica’s Efforts Against Human Trafficking Highlighted in Regional Migration Crisis

Title: Costa Rica Urged to Reinforce Measures Against Human Trafficking Amid Regional Migration Crisis

Subtitle: The United States government launches a program to ensure migrants’ security in various countries

San José, Costa Rica – Heydi González, a representative from the International Organization for Migration’s Regional Migration Program, emphasized the need for “transit countries” to strengthen their measures against human trafficking in an interview with AFP. González specifically commended Costa Rica for its efforts in combatting trafficking, highlighting the country’s structured institutional framework and its victim support fund.

According to González, Costa Rica serves as a model for the region due to its comprehensive approach to combating trafficking. The country provides a safe space for migrants to rest along their exhausting journey, thanks to its institutional framework that effectively responds to cases of trafficking. González, who also coordinates the UN Joint Program to combat trafficking, further stressed the importance of resuming and reinforcing existing efforts.

Migrants from various regions embark on treacherous journeys, crossing from Colombia to Panama through the perilous Darien jungle before reaching Central America. As they approach North America, the routes become more complex, leading to an increase in criminal networks. Over 248,000 migrants have already crossed the Darien jungle this year, surpassing the entire record for 2022, according to the Panamanian government.

The crime of human trafficking is difficult to prosecute due to its complexity, making convictions rare. Nevertheless, González expressed the urgent need to address this issue, considering the unimaginable suffering endured by migrants. Martha Keays, the director of the International Federation of the Red Cross in Panama, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the dangerous conditions faced by migrants, including encounters with wild animals, treacherous river crossings, and exploitation by criminal organizations.

González provided insight into the specific threats faced by different demographics within the migrant population. Adult women are particularly vulnerable to trafficking for sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, or forced marriages. Young boys and girls are often trafficked for sexual exploitation or, in some cases, adoption. Men may fall victim to labor exploitation, highlighting the multifaceted nature of trafficking.

To address these challenges, the United States government has launched a program aimed at ensuring the security of migrants in multiple countries. This program aims to collaborate with governments and organizations to tackle human trafficking effectively. The US Department of State acknowledged Costa Rica’s significant efforts in combatting human trafficking in a recent report.

As the migration crisis continues to unfold, it is crucial that countries across the region, like Costa Rica, strengthen their measures against human trafficking. By doing so, they can provide much-needed support and protection to vulnerable migrants and prevent criminals from exploiting their desperation.

