Record Number of Police Agents Withdraw from Agency, Highlighting Urgent Reform Needs

Police Force Faces High Number of Agent Withdrawals

In a concerning trend, the Police Force has registered the withdrawal of 79 agents in the month of July, marking the highest number since the beginning of 2023. This figure includes 224 agents and officers who have left the agency, along with 17 civilians. The number surpasses the 200 new agents expected to enter service in September, once they graduate from the Academy. These departures bring the total number of casualties within the force to 8,895 since 2010.

Arnaldo Claudio, the monitor appointed by the Federal Court to address police reform, has been raising concerns since 2014 about several conditions that need improvement, particularly pensions. Approximately 4,000 agents have completed their minimum service time and age requirements and are now awaiting these improvements that would grant them a pension of 50% of their current salary.

It is estimated that in the coming months, this figure will continue to rise as many agents who have completed their term will reach the mandatory retirement age of 62. As projected by Claudio over five years ago, the deficit of agents required to adequately attend to the country’s security needs was around 13,000.

The Police Force previously experienced a significant exodus in 2013, with 1,800 agents and officials leaving, followed by another 1,248 departures in 2012. The retirement system underwent drastic changes starting in 2013, leaving thousands of agents with meager pensions ranging from $500 to $700 per month. Young agents have been particularly affected, with many opting for opportunities in private companies or emigrating to the United States in search of better salary benefits.

In an effort to replenish its ranks, the Police Force aims to start a new academy with 300 cadets in December. However, the number may fall short as retirements and resignations persist.

Additionally, the Police reports that there are currently 1,568 valid licenses for security guards. Interestingly, a license is not required to practice as a security guard, leading to an industry estimate of approximately 10,000 individuals working in private security. This high demand for private security services is driven by businesses, companies, institutions, and urbanizations.

The Police Force will need to address these concerning trends and improve conditions, especially regarding pensions, to maintain a sufficient number of agents to ensure public safety and security.

