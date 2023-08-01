Magna Gasoline In Ciudad Juárez Hits Record High Price of 18.19 Pesos

Title: Record-breaking Gasoline Prices in Ciudad Juárez Cause Concern

[Insert City Name], Mexico – The price of Magna gasoline in Ciudad Juárez reached an all-time high yesterday, selling for as much as 18.19 pesos per liter at certain outlets. This surpasses the previous record of 18.15 pesos set earlier in July. The city is experiencing unprecedented fuel costs, as the drop in the price of the dollar has failed to reflect upon the imported gasoline from the United States.

Fernando Carbajal, President of the National Organization of Petroleum Dispensers (Onexpo), sheds light on the situation, explaining that each gas station group independently determines the prices at their outlets. Consequently, the frequent fluctuations in fuel prices depend solely on the individual strategies of these companies.

“In Ciudad Juárez, the price moves every day and each company is free to set the prices it deems convenient for its income and taxes,” says Carbajal.

Influential factors such as brand importation logistics and costs also contribute to the price disparity in the region. Notably, brands like Arco, Oxxo, and Total Gas import their gasoline from El Paso, resulting in higher costs compared to other competing brands.

To provide transparency and protect consumers, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) monitors gasoline prices in Ciudad Juárez. According to their data, the cheapest liter of Magna gasoline available is currently priced at 17.20 pesos.

The rising costs of gasoline have prompted concerns among residents and businesses in Ciudad Juárez. As citizens face the burden of these record-breaking prices, it remains uncertain whether relief can be expected in the near future.

