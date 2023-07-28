Coup d’état in Niger, the military: “We have overthrown the Bazoum regime”. The announcement on national TV

I Nigerian military they claimed to have overthrown the president’s regime Mohamed Bazoum, in a statement read by a spokesman on national television in Niamey on behalf of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP). “We, the defense and security forces gathered within the CNSP, have decided to put an end to the regime you know”, said Colonel Amadou Abdramane flanked by nine other soldiers in uniform. The military also announced the suspension of all institutions, the closure of borders and the establishment of the curfew from 10pm to 5am until further notice.

The reaction of the USA was immediate and they asked to free Bazoum and restore democracy. The secretary of state Antony Blink called Nigerien President Mohammed Bazoum “to express the strong interest of the United States “in the restoration of constitutional order” in the country. “The US joins the Nigerien people and regional and international partners in condemning the attempt to seize power by force,” the US State Department said in a statement. The secretary stressed that the strong “economic and security partnership between the US and Niger depends on the continuation of democratic government and respect for the rule of law and human rights

The Paris government also condemned the coup. “France – stated by the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna– And worried about what is happening in Niger and is closely following the evolution of the situation”. Paris “firmly condemns any attempt to take power by force and joins the appeals of the African Union and Cedeao” the Economic Community of West African States “to restore the integrity of Niger’s democratic institutions”. And how much .

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Anthony Guterresit was said “deeply disturbed since the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and is concerned for his safety and well-being”. This was reported in a statement by his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, adding that Guteress asks “all the actors involved in this deplorable act to release the president with immediate effect and without any precondition”. Furthermore, he “demands an immediate end to all undermining actions democratic principles in Niger. It urges all parties to refrain from violence and respect the rule of law. The United Nations stands in solidarity with the democratically elected government and the people of Niger,” he concludes

Previous Article

Tunisia, the massacre of migrants: 901 bodies recovered off the coast since the beginning of the year

Next article

New York Times: “Maximum thrust of the Kiev counteroffensive”. Putin: “No, enemy stopped”. Zelensky: “Crimea will also be liberated”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

