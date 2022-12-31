Home World Covid, Chinese President Xi “sees a ray of hope in the fight against the epidemic”
World

Covid, Chinese President Xi “sees a ray of hope in the fight against the epidemic”

by admin
Covid, Chinese President Xi “sees a ray of hope in the fight against the epidemic”

In his end-of-year speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he saw “a ray of hope in the fight against Covid-19”. Xi stressed that China has now entered “a new phase”. “We have adapted the response to Covid-19 according to the circumstances and with extraordinary efforts we have overcome unprecedented risks and challenges” Xi continued, asking his fellow citizens for “perseverance and solidarity” to achieve victory. In recent weeks, the spread of Covid-19 has put pressure on China‘s healthcare system, overloaded morgues and crematoriums and sent medicine supplies into a tailspin, with pharmacies running out of stock across much of the country.

The words of the Chinese president come a few hours after the meeting between officials of the World Health Organization and Chinese officials. Yesterday the WHO once again called on Beijing to be transparent in the dissemination of contagion data, according to what was declared by the director general of the UN agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, especially in view of the reopening of the country, starting from 8 January next. In particular, the WHO has asked for more data on the genetic sequencing of the virus, hospitalizations, intensive care, deaths and the vaccination rate, with particular regard to the over-60s and the most fragile sections of the population.

Estimates of the spread of the pandemic in China

Pending certain data, the scenario outlined by the projections of the British institute Airfinity are very gloomy: nine thousand deaths a day are estimated, a first peak of infections on January 13 (with 3.7 million cases) and another peak in early March (4.2 million). At the end of April, the number of deaths could reach 1.7 million, after two other waves of infections, in addition to the current one, straddling the expected movements of hundreds of millions of domestic tourists on the national territory for the holidays linked to the lunar new year. The United States, Italy, Spain, France, South Korea, India, Japan, Taiwan, and from today also Great Britain, have imposed the obligation of the swab for those arriving from China, with a move that Beijing did not like.

See also  Anas Haqqani on Taliban rule for a year | Political news | Al Jazeera

The controversy against the Western media

Formally, the Chinese Foreign Ministry defines the situation as “predictable and under control” and calls for “scientific and appropriate measures”. But the controversy over the precautions taken, especially by Western countries, is raging in the state media. For the experts quoted by the Global Times, the measures are “discriminatory and unfounded” and signal the intention to “boycott China“. Even more explicit is an editorial where the ultra-nationalist tabloid accuses the West and the Western media of «accusing China to feel better».

You may also like

Putin, the end of the year speech in...

War New Year in Ukraine, between curfew and...

Those pedophilia scandals and tensions with the German...

Marriage in Dubai, the dandy father and heroin:...

Brazil, the sad return of Lula in the...

Pope Emeritus Joseph Ratzinger has died

How do you adjust your emotions in the...

The first New Year’s Eve without Queen Elizabeth:...

Fireworks shows, concerts, exhibition visits… “Happy Changsha, Charming...

Epidemic situation in China: WHO urges to share...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy