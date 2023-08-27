Covid, peak of cases in some districts of Texas and Kentucky: schools closed for a week. Biden: “I asked for funds for the new vaccine”

Il Covid it has not disappeared and the new variants are increasing the number of cases, in Italy and also in the rest of the world. But impressive news is coming from the USA. A few weeks into the new school year some school districts they were forced to cancel face-to-face lessons due to a spike in respiratory viruses, including Covid, among students and staff. Two school districts of the Kentucky they stated they would stop normal business while in Texas the Runge school district, near San Antonio, told parents in a letter that it would close from August 22 to August 29, also canceling all extracurricular activities due to an increase in Covid cases. According to the latest report from Texas Health and Human Services, new cases of the virus in the state have risen 29% in recent weeks and hospitalizations have also risen 10%, from 992 to 1,096. Nationwide, hospitalizations for Covid have increased for the fifth consecutive week, according to data from the CDC, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending August 12, in particular, hospitalizations increased from 10,370 to 12,612. And so President Joe Biden asked the American Congress for funds to produce a new vaccine against the latest variant of Covid given the increase in cases in the United States, underlining that he has made “a recommendation” for all Americans to do so.

In recent days, the WHO had reiterated that Sars-CoV-2 “continues to circulate in all countries, continues to kill and change”. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the press conference in Geneva on global health emergencies, had relaunched the theme that the pandemic is not over and the WHO “continues to assess the high risk of Covid-19 for global public health“. “Three months ago I declared the end of the global health emergency for Covid-19, even though I said it remains a threat to global health – recalled Tedros – Since then, globally the number of reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths , continued to decline. However, the number of countries reporting data to us has decreased significantly. In the last month, only 25% of countries reported Covid deaths to WHO and only 11% reported ordinary and intensive care hospitalizations. This does not mean that other countries do not record deaths or hospitalizations, it means that they are not reporting them to WHO ”.

Yesterday the weekly Covid bulletin of the Ministry of Health reported 11,606 cases from 17 to 23 August, almost double the previous week, with an increase in swabs performed from 91,402 to 126,215. What should we expect in September? “We will have a small increase in infections but nothing to worry about,” he tells beraking latest news Salute Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome, commenting on the Covid data. “It is clear if the tampons increase, which have been very low to date, we discover a physiological situation of an epidemiological curve, stable and which records not peaks but the constant presence of the virus”, Ciccozzi clarifies. Your advice for September? “Common sense – replies Ciccozzi – if I go to visit a frail or elderly person I put on a mask” and if you are in closed and crowded places? “I wear the mask, I don’t see any problem in doing so. It’s a suggestion, no obligation.”

