US Open 2023: Lily Miyazaki reaches main draw but Liam Broady out

US Open 2023: Lily Miyazaki reaches main draw but Liam Broady out

Miyazaki has qualified for a Grand Slam event for the first time, having previously been given a wildcard at Wimbledon in 2022Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 SeptemberCoverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

British number seven Lily Miyazaki says qualifying for a Grand Slam event for the first time at the US Open is what she has “worked my whole career for”.

Miyazaki, 27, won 6-3 4-6 6-4 against Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova in the final round of qualifying on Saturday.

“I’m really happy. My mind is still racing. I’m really proud of all the work I’ve put in,” said Miyazaki.

But Liam Broady did not qualify for the men’s singles after losing 4-6 6-3 3-6 to Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro.

British number four Broady, 29, has never reached the main draw at Flushing Meadows, although he could get a reprieve as a lucky loser if there are further withdrawals before the tournament starts on Monday.

As it stands, Miyazaki’s progress means she will be the seventh British player in the singles.

The world number 199, who moved to London aged 10 but only changed allegiance from Japan last year, won three matches in a rain-affected qualifying week.

Her reward is a first-round match on Monday against Russia’s Margarita Betova, who is playing under a protected ranking after coming back from having a child.

Miyazaki’s only previous Grand Slam appearance came when she lost in the Wimbledon first round in 2022 after being given a wildcard.

Miyazaki joins Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage, Britain’s two highest-ranked women, in the draw, with Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper set to compete in the men’s event.

Those six players earned direct entry on the basis of their world rankings and they all play their opening matches on Tuesday.

