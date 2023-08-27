Type of cancer manifested by an earache

Cancer not a single disease but they are more than 200 different diseases. cancer appears when a cell mutates and divides uncontrollably. These types of cancer cells do not die like “normal” cells, they end up reproducing incessantly, taking the place of normal cells.

Cancer is a reality that affects millions of people around the world, and throat cancer is one of the variants that deserves great special attention. This type of cancer, is one that affects the structures of the throat and larynx, can have significant consequences on the health and quality of life of patients.

Throat cancer, also known as cancer of the larynx or cancer of the vocal cords, originates from cells lining the throat or larynx. The larynx, located at the front of the neck, is essential for vital functions such as speech and breathing. When normal cells in this region become abnormal and begin to grow out of control, cancer develops.

It may interest you

Los symptoms

Recognizing the symptoms of throat cancer is too important for early diagnosis and treatment. Common signs may include:

Voice changes: Persistent hoarseness, changes in the tone of the voice, or difficulty speaking.

Persistent cough: A chronic cough that does not go away and has no apparent explanation.

Difficulty to swallow: Sensation of obstruction or pain when swallowing food or liquids.

Sore throat: Persistent pain or discomfort in the throat that does not improve with time.

Earache: Sometimes the pain can radiate into the ear and does not respond to typical treatment for ear infections.

Swollen lymph nodes: Presence of swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

Possible causes

Throat cancer is the result of a combination of factors, which may include:

Smoking: Tobacco use in any of its forms is an important risk factor for throat cancer.

Alcohol consumption: Drinking alcohol in excess for long periods can increase the chances of developing this disease.

HPV infection: The human papillomavirus (HPV) has also been linked to some types of throat cancer.

Chemical Exposure: Occupational exposure to certain chemicals and toxins can increase the risk.

It may interest you

some kind of treatment

. Treatment options may include:

Surgery: In early cases, the affected tissue may be removed. In advanced stages, surgery may include partial or complete removal of the larynx.

Radiotherapy: Radiation therapy uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells.

Chemotherapy: Drugs may be given to kill cancer cells or slow their growth.

Targeted therapy: Some drugs specifically target cancer cells and block their growth.

Combined therapy: Sometimes combinations of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy are used to increase the effectiveness of treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

