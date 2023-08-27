Actress Amalia Gaute Opens Up About Her Decision to Settle in Miami

Young Actress Amalia Gaute Confirms Move to Miami

Amalia Gaute, the talented actress known for her role as Yaima in the popular television series “Calendario,” has recently announced her decision to settle in Miami. In an interview with the non-state portal Yucabyte, Gaute revealed that she made the move at the end of last year due to personal reasons and a desire to explore new career and life opportunities.

Leaving her home of Cuba was a difficult decision for Gaute, but she believes that any immigrant faces daily challenges in a foreign country. Adapting to a new culture, language, and system can be daunting, but Gaute sees it as an opportunity to start anew and set new goals for herself.

As for Miami, Gaute admitted that the city was not initially in her plans. However, she was drawn to the city because of her best friend and the memories of two important people in her life. Being from Matanzas, Gaute also expressed her joy at having the sea close by again and being able to smell its scent in the mornings.

Aside from the natural beauty of Miami, Gaute is also excited to be reunited with loved ones she hasn’t seen in years. She also appreciates the diverse mix of Latin American cultures that exist in the city.

Reflecting on her time in “Calendario,” Gaute fondly remembers her character, Yaima, and how it has shaped her as an actress. She auditioned for the leading role of Professor Amelia but ended up being selected for the role of Yaima instead. Gaute believes that her portrayal of Yaima has had a significant impact on her career.

Gaute joins a growing list of actors and actresses from “Calendario” who have chosen to emigrate from Cuba. Paula Massola, who played Maritza, also made the move to Miami. Others, like Liliana Sosa, Carlos Busto, and Homero Saker, have opted for Madrid, Spain, as their new home.

Amalia Gaute’s decision to settle in Miami is a testament to her ambition and desire for new opportunities. Despite the challenges she may face as an immigrant, Gaute is determined to make a name for herself in her new city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

