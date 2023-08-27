Atlas and Toluca Set to Clash in Vital Match to Revive Their Apertura 2023 Campaigns

Atlas and Toluca Set to Face Each Other in Crucial Match at the Jalisco Stadium

This Saturday at 5:00 p.m., Atlas and Toluca will go head to head in a highly anticipated match at the Jalisco Stadium. The spotlight will be on the stadium, as it is in a bad condition following a concert by Romeo Santos. However, this should not deter the teams, as both are in desperate need of a victory in the Apertura 2023.

Both teams have endured a winless streak leading up to Matchday 6. Guadalajara’s Atlas has failed to secure a win since the opening day against Cruz Azul, while Toluca managed to secure a victory against the same opponents in the second matchday. The importance of victory for both teams, led by Benjamín Mora and Ignacio Ambriz respectively, cannot be overstated. Atlas player, Marcel Ruiz, emphasized the significance of obtaining maximum points and not leaving any more points on the road.

“This season, we have lost points that we shouldn’t have lost. The defeat against Juárez, the draw against Necaxa, now we have to push, be more forceful and get the most points possible because we cannot afford to give anything away from now on. Adding 9 points in this double day would be very important as it would put us squarely in the fight for the first four,” stated Ruiz.

Both teams will have a short week as they have pending matches from Matchday 5, scheduled for Wednesday. Therefore, securing points in the upcoming match becomes crucial. Atlas will travel to Querétaro, while Toluca will host Rayados. The MX League has granted permission for the Jalisco Stadium to host the upcoming match after undergoing treatments and rest.

Ruiz acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating, “I think the match against Atlas is also going to be complicated in the sense that they are a similar team with a direct style of play. Additionally, the field condition may pose a challenge as we prefer to play out. However, it is important for us to secure the three points to continue our ascent and get closer to the desired top four positions.”

With both teams currently holding 5 points each, occupying 11th and 12th place in the league table respectively, a strong performance in the upcoming week can significantly alter their position and allow them to compete for a top spot in the Apertura 2023.

Atlas will have to face Toluca without the Argentine player, Mateo García, who will be absent. However, the team remains hopeful following their solid performance against América, achieving a 1-1 draw at the Azteca Stadium.

Fans eagerly await the clash between these two teams as they battle it out for a crucial victory that could be a turning point for their season.

