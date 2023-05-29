Create a personalized learning experience: the field of education competes to “embrace” new AI tools_China IT News

The field of education is competing to “embrace” new AI tools to create a personalized learning experience to assist automated teaching

Educational technology companies are embracing AI without losing time, hoping to use it to enhance learners’ learning effects, create personalized learning experiences, assist educators to automate teaching, and more. These innovative tools designed to enhance interaction and help distance learning are expected to revolutionize classroom teaching.

【Technological Innovation World Trend】

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most disruptive technologies of this era, and the launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI in the United States caused a sensation. AI is reshaping the face of many industries in a subtle way, and the education industry is no exception.

warm hug

According to a report on the US “Capitol Hill” website, many educational platforms have enthusiastically embraced the “freshly baked” AI technology. For example, social learning platform Brainly has posted on its website a beta version of an AI assistant called “Ginny,” a chatbot designed to simplify or expand the answers provided to students.

Brainly Chief Technology Officer Bill Salak said that students should be allowed to decide what kind of answers they want, and the latest AI technology creates a more personalized learning experience for students, rather than just searching for information on search engines.

Coincidentally, in March this year, the language teaching application “Duolinguo” released DuolingoMax, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and provides learners with two new AI-driven functions. These new features are called “Explain My Answer” and “Role Play” by Duolingo. The former provides learners with a simple explanation of whether their answer was true or false, and the latter allows learners to practice real-world conversational skills with global users in the app.

Grammarly, a well-known English spell-checking tool, plans to release a new AI feature called “GrammarlyGo” aimed at improving communication. Grammarly is dedicated to using the most effective technology to solve the problems individuals and organizations face in everyday communication, from overcoming writing blocks to solving email backlogs in minutes, the company said.

Accumulate steadily

Although some AI tools were launched in a hurry after ChatGPT was released, in fact, some technology companies had been “dancing” with the latest AI for a long time before ChatGPT went online.

Salak said that before technologies such as ChatGPT were announced, they had been working with the OpenAI team, using related technologies, giving feedback, and in some cases, they would also contribute data to help optimize these AI tools.

Language-learning company Memrise, one of the education startups quickest to embrace AI, launched its own AI assistant, Membot, immediately after the launch of ChatGPT.

Using cutting-edge GPT-3 technology, they have created an AI language partner called MemBot that embodies the “learn-immerse-communicate” approach that underpins it, said Memrise CEO Steve Toy. communication” step.

Teachers are already starting to feel the benefits of these AI tools.

Turnitin is a popular plagiarism detection software used by thousands of educators. The software announced earlier this month that its AI has a detection accuracy rate of 98 percent.

Eric Wang, vice president of artificial intelligence at Turnitin, said that they have been studying GPT for two and a half years, and for them, this is a journey of accumulation.

great potential

The Indian IT website “Prism” pointed out that the data from Statista, the world‘s leading research-based data statistics company, shows that from 2019 to 2026, the size of the global online learning market will increase significantly. The online learning market broke through the $10 billion mark in 2019 and is likely to reach $16.8 billion in 2026.

In addition, learning management systems, mobile e-learning, rapid e-learning, and virtual classrooms will also grow significantly in the coming years. Therefore, more and more platforms will integrate AI into different educational applications as an advanced function to help learners.

The website of the US company Belitsoft points out that the AI ​​market will rise in the next 10 years. At present, the market value of the global AI market is about 100 billion U.S. dollars, and by 2030 it may be 20 times the current value, reaching 2 trillion U.S. dollars. The AI ​​market in education will exceed USD 1 billion in 2020. With the increasing demand for personalized education, the compound annual growth rate of AI in education is expected to exceed 40% from 2021 to 2027. (Science and Technology Daily reporter Liu Xia)

