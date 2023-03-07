It could be said that one of the main achievements of “Creed III” is that we discover the talent of Michael B. Jordan as a director. This new spin-off of “Rocky” It turns out to be a very well shot, entertaining tape that gives us exactly what it promises. “Creed III” tells us the story of an Adonis focused on his family after succeeding in the world of boxing. As expected, all that tranquility is shaken when Damian (Jonathan Majors) reappears in his life, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy who returns to the city after spending eighteen years in prison. Although precisely the script is the weakest point of the tape, which is not a surprise, warned as we were watching the different trailers or the previous films of the saga: resentment, revenge and finally redemption, excessive in the melodramatic, but excellent in the combat composition. And here comes one of the most interesting points: these combats are filmed clearly influenced by anime, quoting Michael B. Jordan himself, the legendary “Dragon Ball” as one of his main inspirations.

With Jordan in charge of all its facets in the production, the work of Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad and Wood Harris stands out, and of a Mila Davis-Kent who steals the spotlight as the charismatic daughter of Adonis.

And we cannot ignore the importance of the soundtrack, all of it by the artists from Dreamville, J. Cole’s label, hits that you cannot get out of your head and that endow this “Creed III” of a solid musical support that enriches the viewing of the film. Thus, this third assault is quite a success in a saga that, little by little, is increasing its success and whose course seems to be in the right hands.