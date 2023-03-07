Mülheim an der Ruhr – with dr Dominik Breidenbach welcomes a new managing director to PVS holding. The lawyer can already look back on several successful years in the company and joined the duo of Dieter Ludwig and Gerd Oelsner on January 1, 2023.

His commitment to PVS holding started with Dr. Dominik Breidenbach in 2009 – after four years in the legal department there, his path led him to PVS rhein-ruhr, where he took over management of the office in Cologne in 2013 and has continuously developed it further over the years. The increase in the workforce there and the associated growth in sales figures are clear indicators of Breidenbach’s successful work in Cologne. The doctorate of the 1980s, which he completed in the field of economic auditing of coronary CTs versus left heart catheters at the University of Witten/Herdecke, also fell during this time.

The goal: maximum customer satisfaction

Not least because of this CV, Dr. Dominik Breidenbach has a clear view of the healthcare market, which is constantly changing: “We have to adapt to innovations at all times, especially with regard to legislation and the respective Ministry of Health. However, what we as a group of companies can actively help shape is the question of which services we would like to offer for which addressees.” In addition to the current trend towards MVZ structures and professional practice communities, Breidenbach mentions outpatient surgery and the clinic sector. All these branches will be served continuously with the aim of maximum customer satisfaction.

The company is future-oriented

In the fact that the PVS is constantly expanding its services even in challenging times, Dr. Dominik Breidenbach one reason why the company is progressive and future-oriented. The lawyer, who took his first and second state exams in Bonn and Cologne, explains this using the example of the newly founded subsidiary PVS plus, which offers services for the manufacturers of digital health applications (DiGA), among other things: “Nowadays we help regulate countless everyday things our smartphone – so it makes sense that apps should also help us with health issues. This is a comparatively young topic, in which we as PVS, as a service provider, naturally want to be involved from the start in order to support those who come up with ideas.”

Enjoy working together

Words of praise are found by Dr. Dominik Breidenbach for Gerd Oelsner, who is leaving the management at the end of 2024 and is going into well-deserved retirement after 42 years of service at PVS: “Of course, no one enters a management position by immediately replacing someone else. Rather, I have been supplementing an existing system since January 2023, which works excellently thanks to the work of Mr. Dieter Ludwig and Mr. Gerd Oelsner.” The chance of being able to benefit from the experience of the two managing directors of PVS holding over the next few months cannot therefore be overestimated: “I look forward to our cooperative collaboration and the common goal of leading the company into the next successful years. ”