Crime Rates Surge in the United States, Prompting Concerns among Americans

Crime Emerges as Major Concern for Americans, More Than Half Fear Being Victimized

Hangzhou Net – August 1, 2023

According to a recent poll conducted by the “News Decision-making Headquarters” in the United States, crime has become the second most significant concern for Americans, surpassed only by inflation. The poll revealed that over half of the respondents expressed worry about becoming victims of violent crime.

The findings come amidst growing concerns over the rising crime rate in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States. Data released this week indicates that the overall crime rate in the city has surged by nearly 30% compared to the previous year. Specifically, homicides have increased by almost 15% during the same period.

Brooke Pinto, a D.C. Councilman, has publicly stated that the region is currently experiencing a “state of emergency” due to the alarming levels of crime. Such concerns have also caught the attention of the Mexican embassy in the United States, which has issued a warning to its nationals visiting Washington, D.C. urging them to take precautions.

Given the city’s concerning crime statistics, the Republican-led House of Representatives in the U.S. Congress has initiated a review of local public safety laws. Although the review is ongoing, no tangible results have been produced so far.

The poll results have underscored the gravity of the crime situation in the United States, highlighting the need for concerted efforts to address the issue. Concerned citizens and authorities alike must work together to ensure the safety and security of the American populace.

Source: Overseas Network Author: Gao Mingzhen Editor: Gao Mingzhen

