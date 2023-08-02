Lin Chiling Denies Rumors of Domestic Violence, Emphasizes Love and Support

Lin Chiling Denies Domestic Violence Rumors, Emphasizes Positive Energy in Marriage

In a recent statement to the media, Lin Chiling addressed the domestic violence rumors surrounding her marriage for the first time. Through her agent, the Taiwanese actress revealed that she and her husband, Kurosawa Ryohei, have a strong and harmonious relationship, actively working on their marriage to ensure its success.

The agent also highlighted that Lin Chiling is not someone who pays much attention to news, and therefore, only recently became aware of these rumors. However, she has since responded with a positive attitude, emphasizing the importance of transmitting positive energy to others.

Lin Chiling’s agent quoted her saying, “My sister said with a smile that there is no domestic violence, only hugs, and I hope that what I pass on to everyone is positive energy; at least I will always work hard like this. I hope everyone will live their lives well and be happy every day.”

The rumors initially surfaced when Taiwan media reported that Lin Chiling’s nose prosthesis had been damaged due to alleged domestic violence by her husband, causing her nose to become crooked and bleed.

However, recent photos taken on July 30 show Lin Chiling and Kurosawa Ryohei hand in hand, as they coincidentally bumped into each other while visiting the Palace of Versailles in France. The couple appeared happily in love, countering the claims made in the domestic violence rumors.

As Lin Chiling’s statement came to light, it brought some relief to her fans who were concerned about her well-being. Her declaration of a loving and supportive relationship with her husband serves to dispel any doubts surrounding their union.

The original title of the news article reads, “Lin Chiling responds to rumors of domestic violence, saying that there is no domestic violence, only hugs.” The actress hopes that by addressing these rumors, she can send a message of positivity to her followers.

When approached for comment, Lin Chiling’s representatives declined to provide additional information or engage in further discussion on the matter.

