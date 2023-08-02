Home » Lin Chiling Denies Rumors of Domestic Violence, Emphasizes Love and Support
Entertainment

Lin Chiling Denies Rumors of Domestic Violence, Emphasizes Love and Support

by admin
Lin Chiling Denies Rumors of Domestic Violence, Emphasizes Love and Support

Lin Chiling Denies Domestic Violence Rumors, Emphasizes Positive Energy in Marriage

In a recent statement to the media, Lin Chiling addressed the domestic violence rumors surrounding her marriage for the first time. Through her agent, the Taiwanese actress revealed that she and her husband, Kurosawa Ryohei, have a strong and harmonious relationship, actively working on their marriage to ensure its success.

The agent also highlighted that Lin Chiling is not someone who pays much attention to news, and therefore, only recently became aware of these rumors. However, she has since responded with a positive attitude, emphasizing the importance of transmitting positive energy to others.

Lin Chiling’s agent quoted her saying, “My sister said with a smile that there is no domestic violence, only hugs, and I hope that what I pass on to everyone is positive energy; at least I will always work hard like this. I hope everyone will live their lives well and be happy every day.”

The rumors initially surfaced when Taiwan media reported that Lin Chiling’s nose prosthesis had been damaged due to alleged domestic violence by her husband, causing her nose to become crooked and bleed.

However, recent photos taken on July 30 show Lin Chiling and Kurosawa Ryohei hand in hand, as they coincidentally bumped into each other while visiting the Palace of Versailles in France. The couple appeared happily in love, countering the claims made in the domestic violence rumors.

As Lin Chiling’s statement came to light, it brought some relief to her fans who were concerned about her well-being. Her declaration of a loving and supportive relationship with her husband serves to dispel any doubts surrounding their union.

See also  Vegetti and Santos, two of the classic scorers

The original title of the news article reads, “Lin Chiling responds to rumors of domestic violence, saying that there is no domestic violence, only hugs.” The actress hopes that by addressing these rumors, she can send a message of positivity to her followers.

When approached for comment, Lin Chiling’s representatives declined to provide additional information or engage in further discussion on the matter.

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

“Marcelo’s expulsion was wrong,” said the DT of...

Guinness Denies Record Break: Dao Lang’s ‘Raksha Haishi’...

The kidnapper who held Ekaterina captive for 14...

Nurses in Tears: Wanda Nara’s Heartbreaking Diagnosis Revelation

Regina hospital decided to ban the “coleros”

How is Pablo Vegetti, balance of the end...

Nadia Ferreira Shares First Urban Walk with Baby...

The TIN card seeks to position itself as...

The striking link of the Caniggia with the...

Doting Father David Beckham Supports Daughter’s Makeup Skills...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy