The “Horsemen of the Apocalypse” have launched a deadly challenge to the heart of Vladimir Putin’s power. The Ukrainian “stay behind” network operating behind the Russian lines has managed to achieve a sensationally devastating result with minimal effort: a single truck bomb blown up on the Kerch bridge. A very simple action to carry out, which however requires the presence of skilled planners with technical competence and a strategic vision superior to that of the latest generation of jihadist terrorists.