Croatia in the League of Nations final | Sport

Croatia defeated the Netherlands and advanced to the Nations League final.

Source: Profimedia

Croatia is in the final of the League of Nations! After an incredible second half, they defeated the Netherlands in overtime and are waiting for their opponent in the fight for the trophy – 4:2 (2:2). There they will play against the better team from Spain and Italy, that match is scheduled for Thursday from 20.45.

The first half at the stadium in Rotterdam passed with many fouls, cards and one goal was seen, scored by Malen in the 34th minute. Then the frenzy started in the second part. Kramarić scored from the penalty spot in the 55th, and Pašalić gave the visitors the lead in the 72nd. It looked like they would go to the finals after 90 minutes, but in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Lang scored to equalize and that meant that the match would go to an extra 30 minutes (2:2).

At the start of that part of the game, Dalić introduced Petković instead of Šutal, and it paid off for him. In the 98th minute, Bruno scored with an assist from Luka Modrić. Then, in the 116th minute, Modrić was safe from the penalty spot and thus secured the victory for the “Dice”. It is also interesting that six minutes after that goal, Petković scored his second goal, but it was disallowed for offside.