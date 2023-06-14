Home » A documentary about the star Czech biker is being created
Sports

A documentary about the star Czech biker is being created

by admin
A documentary about the star Czech biker is being created

In the past three years, they filmed interviews with almost twenty people, searched for a hundred hours of archive material and watched the biker Maroš as his own shadow. All that remains is to go through all the footage and edit it into an hour-long documentary called The One Who Celebrates Every Day.

“We have already spent tens of hours on the editing, and tens or rather hundreds are still waiting for us,” describe the authors of the film, Martin Vrbicky and Štěpán Romanov from Fullface Productions, who have launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Hithit.cz platform to obtain the missing funds to complete the project. Finances will be used to complete the document and promote it.

Snowboard or bike? Eva Adamczyková vs. Michal Maroš. Who is faster in the snow?Video: Red Bull Content Pool

“We have reached a stage where we need help from external collaborators – dramaturgs, sound engineers, editors – and we have to pay for their work. Right now, when we’ve already put so much time and energy into the documentary, we need to pull together and give it our all,” the authors state.

They prepared rewards for all contributors. “We will be grateful for any form of support. Thanks to you, we will finish the documentary and have a drink at the premiere in the fall,” say the creators of the documentary, which brings the life of one of the most prominent personalities of the Czech bull scene of the last thirty years.

See also  Tennis, Atp Miami: Sinner overwhelms Ruusuvuori and flies to the semifinals

You may also like

In Portugal, the spot on women’s football excites...

Experienced midfielder Milner left Liverpool after eight years...

Why go to Saxon Switzerland: romantic, wild and...

ÖOC accepts the original election proposal

LBA Finals 2023, Game #3 | The report...

2023 Indonesia Badminton Open: Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi reversed...

Berlusconi, Milan and that 1986 from ‘Yuppies’

Useful news. The 21-year-old practiced first aid before...

Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the speech to the Mediaset...

European Championship qualification: Goalie coach Gspurning is looking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy