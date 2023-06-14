A documentary about the star Czech biker is being created

In the past three years, they filmed interviews with almost twenty people, searched for a hundred hours of archive material and watched the biker Maroš as his own shadow. All that remains is to go through all the footage and edit it into an hour-long documentary called The One Who Celebrates Every Day.

“We have already spent tens of hours on the editing, and tens or rather hundreds are still waiting for us,” describe the authors of the film, Martin Vrbicky and Štěpán Romanov from Fullface Productions, who have launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Hithit.cz platform to obtain the missing funds to complete the project. Finances will be used to complete the document and promote it.

Snowboard or bike? Eva Adamczyková vs. Michal Maroš. Who is faster in the snow?Video : Red Bull Content Pool

“We have reached a stage where we need help from external collaborators – dramaturgs, sound engineers, editors – and we have to pay for their work. Right now, when we’ve already put so much time and energy into the documentary, we need to pull together and give it our all,” the authors state.