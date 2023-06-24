Home » Crosetto: “Prigozhin has opened a wound in Russian fiction”
Crosetto: "Prigozhin has opened a wound in Russian fiction"

Crosetto: "Prigozhin has opened a wound in Russian fiction"

Washington – Among the analysts there are those who wonder how long the leader of the Wagner mercenaries will live Yevgheny Prigozhin, after the declaration in which he called the Russian army “a burst bubble” and the invasion of Ukraine an opportunity to enrich the corrupt. Or perhaps how long Putin himself will survive, if similar rivalries escalate among his closest collaborators. More concretely, the Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, who came to the Pentagon to meet his colleague Lloyd Austin, notes that the former “cook” of the head of the Kremlin “opened a wound in the Russian narrative, ripped a veil of silence and of disinformation.

