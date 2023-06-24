Volkswagen Tiguan, third generation ready for launch

Listen to the audio version of the article

The debut of the third generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan is getting closer and closer and has completed the development tests as the images of the still disguised car suggest. There are several innovations compared to the current generation, starting with the MQB Evo platform, capable of supporting plug-in hybrid powertrains with a range of up to 100 km and a more sophisticated driving dynamics control system. At the debut there will also be new HD matrix headlights, albeit as an option, derived from the new Tuareg. The new Volkswagen Tiguan, which will be available in early 2024, will be longer than today, while the height, width and wheelbase remain almost identical. Boot volume increases by 33 liters to 648 litres. Step forward with regards to the completely redesigned interior.

The main novelty is the new multimedia system, available with a 15-inch screen. The quality of materials and soundproofing has also been improved. The central console has also been revised, with the layout of the controls optimized to maximize space. The automatic gearbox controls are new, with the functions moved close to the steering wheel, on a lever located on the right side of the steering column. The selector is rotated forwards or backwards, while the parking brake is activated by pressing the switch beside the selector. Optional ergoActive front seats are available which offer pneumatic 4-way lumbar adjustment and pneumatic massage. Further information will be announced before the actual debut of the car expected, as mentioned, in the first months of 2024. (C.Ca)