Watermelon is not only a diuretic fruit: here are its multiple properties

Watermelon is the star fruit of summer. In addition to being good, it brings many benefits to the human body. Here’s what they are.

Watermelon is one of the most loved fruits by adults and children. It can be eaten on the beach, at the end of a family meal or to give a lively note to your snack. In summer, it’s really hard to do without it, both for its great taste and for the help it provides against the relentless heat.

It’s not only good to eat, but it also owns beneficial properties for the human body. Beyond promote diuresis through hydration, contributes to the improvement of numerous physiological functions. There are many types to choose from and they are distinguished by the shape, color and consistency of the pulp.

The multiple properties of watermelon: all the benefits on the human body

Watermelon, belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family, can never be missing in summer. It is a fresh, regenerating fruit that is all to be enjoyed. Its consumption is highly recommended by experts, especially during the hottest days. It is mostly made up of water and a 100 g slice contains only 16 calories. For this reason, it is also particularly suitable for people who are on a diet.

The properties of watermelon – tantasalute.it

It owns one potent anticancer function which helps prevent breast and prostate cancer. This is due to the presence of lycopene which, thanks to its antioxidant properties, places a limit to uncontrolled cell growth. For the same reason, it also helps fight against cardiovascular diseases. We must not forget, in fact, that it contains essential vitamins of group A and C.

A lesser known, but equally fundamental contribution concerns the ability to act on male erectile dysfunction. Its habitual consumption, in fact, can bring a considerable benefit to man’s sexual life. Although it cannot be compared to the effectiveness of specific drugs, it helps produce nitric oxide thanks to citrulline. This component is essential for the correct circulation of blood and the transmission of neurological impulses.

Obviously, the aforementioned characteristics cannot justify theuncontrolled intake of watermelon. There are daily quantities to be respected in order not to risk encountering annoying intestinal disorders. In general, it is recommended do not exceed 150 g per portion.

There are no particular contraindications, even if people suffering from irritable bowel, allergy to grasses and migraine should avoid consuming this fruit in order not to feed their symptoms. Furthermore, those suffering from diabetes, before introducing it into their diet, they should consult their doctor to make sure you don’t cause a rise in blood sugar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

