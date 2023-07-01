Title: Russian Adviser Highlights Cuba’s Potential as Niche Market Opportunity

Subtitle: Boris Titov compares Cuba to Soviet Union of the late 80s, emphasizes need for market reforms

In a recent meeting with members of the Moscow Business Assembly, Boris Titov, the Russian adviser for market reforms in Cuba and head of the Cuban-Russian Business Committee, stated that Cuba presents a niche market opportunity and likened the country to the Soviet Union of the late 1980s.

According to Titov, Cuba is currently in a phase where some economic activities are allowed, but many are still prohibited. Despite this, cooperative restaurants have already begun operating, which signifies a step in the right direction. However, Titov believes that to fully unlock its potential, Cuba needs political reforms and a complete overhaul of its market system.

Despite being open to only a few investors, primarily from Spain, due to strict communist regulations, Titov sees opportunities in Cuba. He believes that the authorities in Cuba are now contemplating opening up the country to the world, which could lead to significant social and economic changes.

However, this anticipated opening of Cuba has been long-awaited by the Vatican and the European Union (EU). In the 1990s, both entities emphasized the importance of Cuba’s transition towards a market economy and political pluralism. Yet, the Cuban regime has failed to enact substantial reforms, preferring to maintain its totalitarian power.

During his visit to Havana in January, Titov expressed his optimism for Cuba’s future, stating that he expects significant development with the support of the state. Accompanied by Russian experts from the Stolipin Institute of Growth Economics, Titov plans to establish a Center for Economic Transformation to promote reforms in the Cuban economy.

Titov also highlighted the importance of Russian assistance to Cuba, particularly in terms of energy resources. He believes that a comprehensive market reform will encourage Russian investors to tap into promising new markets in Cuba.

However, not everyone shares Titov’s optimism. Siglo XXI, an independent organization of Cuban civil society based in Madrid, suggests that the creation of a Center for Economic Transformation indicates Cuba’s transition towards a “market mafia state” aligned with Putin’s Russia.

In May, Titov revealed that the Cuban regime had offered Russian companies the right to utilize the island’s land for a period of 30 years, a privilege rarely granted to foreign companies. Titov boasted about the advantages offered to Russian investors, including tax exemptions and plans to open a store for the sale of Russian products in Havana.

Despite Titov’s enthusiasm, concerns have been raised about potential advice for market opening in Cuba, drawing comparisons to Boris Yeltsin’s reforms in post-Soviet Russia. Such reforms were criticized for leading to widespread corruption, mafia practices, and the emergence of a kleptocratic oligarchy that served as the economic arm of the Putin regime.

As the world watches Cuba’s evolving economic landscape, the success of any reforms and their impact on the country’s future remain to be seen.

