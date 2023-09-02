Home » Cuba Begins Program for Gradual Elimination of Cash Payments at Service Centers
Cuba Begins Program for Gradual Elimination of Cash Payments at Service Centers

Cuba Introduces Program for Gradual Elimination of Cash Fuel Collection at Service Centers

Starting from September 1st until October 31st, Cuba will be implementing a program for the gradual elimination of fuel collection in cash at service centers. This announcement was made by executives from the Cimex Corporation and Tiendas Caribe during a broadcast of the Round Table. The program will first roll out in the provinces of Pinar del Río, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo, and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, followed by Villa Clara, Matanzas, and Havana in October.

The director of Cimex Service Centers highlighted the progress made in the IP connectivity of these centers, allowing for faster operations. According to reports, 99% of the service centers have already been connected to the internet. Customer feedback has also been taken into consideration, leading to the implementation of corrective actions to improve certain payment methods.

For customers without online payment options and only have physical money, an area adjacent to the service centers will be designated for the purchase of rechargeable chip cards. Yamil Hernández González, Fincimex’s manager, elaborated on the availability of disposable cards as well. Over 19 million disposable cards have been sold in Cuba thus far. However, the rechargeable chip card is a new addition, specifically designed for customers who are not necessarily banked. This card is free of charge and can be obtained at Fincimex offices in provincial capitals.

Addressing concerns about the connectivity of point-of-sale (POS) devices, Yamil Hernández González assured that disconnections could be resolved by the entity’s specialists and that investments have been made to expand processing capacity over the past two years.

Regarding personal data processing, González clarified that the merchant is required to validate the identity of the customer until national issuers activate the PIN as a way of confirming ownership during purchases.

As Cuba embraces digital payments and moves away from cash transactions, this program aims to streamline fuel collection and improve the overall payment experience at service centers.

