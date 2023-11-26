Cuban Customs reports on increased collection after implementing new tariffs

The General Customs of the Republic of Cuba has reported an increase in collection after implementing new rates for their productive technical services. The new regulations, introduced by the Ministry of Finance and Prices on November 19, have established rates in Cuban pesos for charging natural and legal persons for the technical-productive services provided by Customs. These services include non-commercial import and export operations, vehicle inspection, and the clearance of belongings. Cuban Customs emphasizes that the exemption from customs duties does not exempt from payment of services for non-commercial clearance.

The new rates from Cuban Customs have led to confusion among Cubans who make shipments to the island. The entity responded to questions, explaining that there will be an increase in the payment for services associated with non-commercial import and export operations, depending on the amount involved. The resolution specifies a scale of fees, with amounts ranging from 50.00 pesos for imports and exports up to 200.00 pesos, to 800.00 pesos for imports and exports above 10,000.00 pesos.

After implementing these new rates, Cuban Customs has recognized an increase in the collection of services. These changes are likely to have a significant impact on individuals sending and receiving shipments in and out of Cuba.

