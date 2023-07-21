Cuban Man Exhumes Mother’s Grave, Finds Another Person Buried Inside

Title: Cuban Exhumation Reveals Incorrect Burial of COVID-19 Victim

Subtitle: Son’s Shock as Remains of Deceased Mother Found to Be Those of Unidentified Man

In a startling turn of events, a Cuban man named Iván Carbonell Machuty recently exhumed what he believed to be the remains of his deceased mother, only to discover that the buried body was that of an unidentified man. The incident took place in Camaguey, where Carbonell Machuty, a visual artist and resident of the municipality of Florida, had been visiting his parents’ graves for the past two years since they tragically succumbed to the relentless COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing his disbelief and shock, Carbonell Machuty recounted the fateful moment when he opened his mother’s vault, expecting to find her resting in peace. Instead, he discovered the remains of an unknown man, leaving him perplexed and seeking answers. Determined to get to the bottom of this distressing situation, Carbonell Machuty promptly reached out to the cemetery administration, requesting clarification and citing the absence of his mother’s name or location in the burial records.

Reportedly, the cemetery’s executive explained that the body had been transferred from the hospital without a burial certificate, adding to the confusion surrounding the incident. Carbonell Machuty subsequently met with the management authorities and the municipal director of Comunales to seek resolution. The director assured him that the problem would be investigated and resolved promptly. However, as the days and weeks passed without any significant progress, Carbonell Machuty’s frustration grew.

He described his exasperation upon being informed that he would have to endure further waiting until the end of July, as exhumations were currently taking place and only then could a potential search in other municipalities be considered. Carbonell Machuty raised concerns about the accountability and efficiency of the burial book system, questioning how long it would take to locate his mother’s true resting place.

In recounting the difficulties he faced during his parents’ funeral arrangements, Carbonell Machuty highlighted the lack of hearse availability at the hospital for his father’s body and the subsequent ordeal of finding hospital staff to transport the casket safely. Moreover, due to the severity of the pandemic, family members were unable to attend the burial, adding to the emotional toll experienced by Carbonell Machuty.

Social media users responded to the artist’s distressing experience, expressing their outrage and disbelief at the lack of reliability and organization in the country’s burial procedures. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the multitude of challenges faced by individuals who have lost loved ones during the pandemic, further amplifying the hardships and discrepancies seen in the Cuban healthcare system.

As Carbonell Machuty continues to seek answers and justice for his mother’s improper burial, his story sheds light on the urgent need for improved protocols and transparency in handling COVID-19 victims’ remains.

