“Interference in the investigation of Hunter Biden”: a “mole” ready to testify before Congress about the president’s son

The investigation was launched in 2018 and initially focused on the works of advice and the overseas ties of Hunter. Over time the detectives they then focused on hers incomeher statements tax and on the 2018 misrepresentations for the purchase of a pistol. But the investigation of Hunter Biden it is subject to “political interference” and “favouritism”. This was stated by a mole from the US tax agency who says he is willing to testify to Congress on what he observed and experienced first-hand in the investigation into the president’s son.

The White House rejects the accusations but the revelation is likely to complicate the wait campagna electoral for 2024 of Joe Biden, exposing the president to the already violent criticism of his son by Republicans. “There has been no political interference” in the investigation: “since the president took office Biden made it clear that the case would be independently handled by the Department of Justice under the leadership of the prosecutor appointed by Donald Trump and without political interference from White House“said the spokesperson Ian Sams.

The president’s son and his lawyers have been trying unsuccessfully for months to close the investigation and Hunter he also paid a million dollars in back taxes to try to close the case but it wasn’t enough. And now the ball is at David Weissthe Delaware prosecutor appointed by Donald Trump to oversee the case, who will have to decide how to proceed.

“Despite the serious risks of retaliation, my client is ready to provide you with the necessary information to exercise yours supervisory function“, he wrote Mark D. Lytlethe lawyer of the mole, to some commissions of Camera e Senate. It is not explicitly mentioned in the letter Hunter Biden: reference is made to a “high-profile individual” identified by the Wall Street Journal as the president’s son. The information that the mole, an agent of theInternal Revenue Service, he is willing to provide concern “detailed examples of preferential treatment over decisions and protocols that would normally have been followed if the subject were not related to politics,” explained his lawyer. “Political considerations weigh in the decisions of the agents” of the Internal Revenue Service “on the steps and initiatives to be taken in examining the case”, he added Lytle in an interview with Cbs, without going overboard on who pays his client’s legal bills. “I don’t want to go into details,” he replied curtly. The allegations risk complicating Joe Biden’s long-awaited run to the White House, paving the way for criticism from Republicans and Trump who, as early as 2020, had ridden the Hunter Biden case by accusing the ‘fake news‘ media of covering it up.